Newcastle United are continuing to keep close tabs on Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley and watched him in Champions League action last week, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

O’Riley has quickly attracted interest from Premier League sides on the back of his performances for Celtic and the jury is out on how much longer the Bhoys will be able to keep hold of him.

He is a key man under Ange Postecoglou and clocked the full 90 minutes in Celtic’s 2-0 loss to RB Leipzig last week.

And top Newcastle scout Steve Nickson was at the game to check up on O’Riley.

The Magpies are expected to do business in the January transfer window to further add to Eddie Howe’s squad and O’Riley is a player they are looking at.

When and if Newcastle decide to swoop for the midfielder remains to be seen, but Celtic are likely to resist selling him.

O’Riley has provided five assists in ten Scottish Premiership games for Celtic so far this season.

The Scottish champions have the 21-year-old under contract until the summer of 2026.