Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson feels that the other clubs in the Premier League will now feel the Reds are back following their win over Manchester City.

The Merseyside giants have struggled to hit their usual heights this season, leaking goals and failing to show the same intensity and zip.

They thrashed Rangers 7-1 in the Champions League in midweek however and then followed it up on Sunday afternoon by inflicting a first league defeat of the season upon Manchester City, running out 1-0 winners at Anfield.

The Reds put in a performance reminiscent of the high standards they have previously reached and Liverpool legend Lawrenson has no doubt that the rest of the league will have been watching.

And he thinks the fixtures are such that Liverpool could now go on a winning run and rise up the league standings.

“All the other teams in the leagues will have watched that and they will think ‘they are on their way back'”, Lawrenson said on LFC TV.

“No doubt about that.

“I can see us going on a run now and if we win on Wednesday we could be about sixth.

“Basically we should beat West Ham and beat Forest with what we have got.”

Liverpool play host to West Ham on Wednesday evening before then heading to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest on Saturday.