Leeds United first team coach Mark Jackson has revealed that the Whites feel they have the makings of something special at Elland Road, despite suffering another loss on Sunday.

Jesse Marsch has not managed to guide Leeds to a Premier League win since 21st August and the Whites have now lost four of their last six games.

A 1-0 defeat at home against Arsenal on Sunday has left Leeds in 15th and just a point outside the Premier League’s drop zone.

The players deserved so much more today..left it all on the pitch & pushed Arsenal right until the end. We believe we have the makings of something special & will keep pushing to improve every time we step on the pitch.The fans,as always we there with us throughout #mot #together pic.twitter.com/xROkbtcdWW — Mark Jackson (@jacko55555) October 16, 2022

They have the second worst form in the division taken over the last six games, with only Nottingham Forest having picked up fewer points, but Jackson is remaining upbeat.

He insists that Leeds feel they are close to having something special and deserved much more than they got against Arsenal.

“The players deserved so much more today..left it all on the pitch and pushed Arsenal right until the end”, Jackson wrote on social media.

“We believe we have the makings of something special and will keep pushing to improve every time we step on the pitch.

“The fans, as always we there with us throughout.” [sic]

Next up for Leeds as they try to turn their form around is a trip to the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City, something then followed by a home meeting with Fulham.