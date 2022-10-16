Liverpool legend Phil Thompson believes that Arsenal’s push for the Premier League title could come off the rails if they suffer back to back losses and is holding off deciding if they are contenders.

Jurgen Klopp’s side did Arsenal a favour on Sunday when they beat Manchester City 1-0, a result which, combined with the Gunners’ win at Leeds United, has given Mikel Arteta’s side a four-point lead at the top of the table.

The jury is out on whether Arsenal are genuine contenders to win the Premier League and Thompson is unsure.

He feels that given the Gunners have a young side, a run of losses might derail their efforts as they have in the past.

Thompson though is of the view that if Arsenal are still towards the top after Christmas then they must be considered a threat.

“I think they will be in the mix because of the quality of football they play”, Thompson said on LFC TV after Liverpool’s win.

“But I mentioned where Chelsea were at this stage last year and people thought they would win the league.

“So things can change and we know with Arsenal in the past, they have got young players, a couple of defeats on the trot, something happens and we might see how it settles down.

“Come after Christmas if they are still there then they will be a threat.”

Arsenal are due to visit Anfield to face Liverpool in April, while they are also due to play Manchester City and Chelsea in the same month.