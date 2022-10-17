Richard Keys believes that the fact that Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is in danger of getting the sack is a disgrace.

The Foxes are currently situated in 19th place in the Premier League table after ten games, with their solitary win coming at the expense of bottom-of-the-table Nottingham Forest.

Rodgers’ side have an identical record to that of the Tricky Trees but have a better goal difference in comparison and are currently four points from safety.

The Northern Irishman was quick to shut down suggestions after the weekend’s game that the only thing keeping him in the hot seat at the King Power Stadium is his massive severance package.

Keys believes it downright disgraceful that Rodgers’ job is in danger, and feels that he would get a new job easily if he is dismissed from his current position, but that would not be the case with Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard.

“That Rodgers is under pressure is a disgrace really”, Keys wrote in his blog.

“And he was right to object to press suggestions post-match v Palace that he was only in post because a massive severance package was protecting him.

“That’s nobody’s business except his and the club’s. We know Rodgers is a good coach.

“And if it ends at Leicester, he’ll get another good one.

“I’m not sure Gerrard will. Certainly not one that he would want. And that would be a pity.

“It makes all the talk about Villa being his stepping stone to an Anfield return all the more ridiculous, doesn’t it?

“There are no certainties in football.”

Leicester City welcome Leeds United on Thursday, with the Whites winless in their last six outings in the Premier League.