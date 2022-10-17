Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman has cited the example of Everton loan star Ryan Astley to put forth his point that youngsters from top clubs learn more in senior football on loan than in the Under-21s.

Astley, a product of Everton’s youth academy, is currently out on loan at the Crown Ground and has made his presence felt in League One.

The 21-year-old has featured in 12 of the 13 league matches Accrington have played so far and has complemented that with another two EFL Trophy outings and one EFL Cup game.

Now ahead of their final EFL Trophy Group D game against Liverpool’s Under-21 side at Crown Ground, Coleman cited the example of Astley to warn his side about the strength of the Reds’ Under-21 team, which may consist of players who have gathered first-team experience by going out on loan.

“You look at Under-23 players and I think they come on leaps and bounds when go out on loan”, Coleman told his club’s official website.

“For example, Ryan Astley, I have seen him play for Everton Under-23s, but he will learn a lot more playing in League One games.

“They are more competitive, there are points, league positions and bonuses at stake and he will learn more here than playing Under-23s in my opinion.”

Astley has been a regular for Everton’s Under-18 and Under-21 teams and will be looking to use his loan spell at Accrington to speed his development and impress Frank Lampard.