Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has revealed that he has suggested to the club a plan for the 2022 World Cup break, but admitted that it is up to the Spurs hierarchy to decide whether it is feasible or not.

Conte’s side are third in the Premier League table with 23 points from ten matches and four points behind league leaders Arsenal.

Tottenham will play Leeds United on 12th November before the season stops for the 2022 World Cup and Conte’s side will resume their campaign on 26th December against Brentford.

Conte revealed that he has given Tottenham’s upper management his recommendation for what he wants to do with the rest of his squad during the World Cup break.

The Tottenham manager disclosed that he intends to give his squad rest for a few days before setting up a training camp where the weather is pleasant until the World Cup is over.

However, Conte added that higher-ups must decide whether it is feasible or Spurs would remain in London until the World Cup break is finished.

“I gave my idea to the club”, Conte said at a press conference.

“We will go to have a bit of rest for 10 days, two weeks and then you have the best solution.

“I’d like to go to a place where the temperature is good and wait for the players to come back from the World Cup.

“At the same time you have to understand if the club can do it or we stay in London but I told the club my idea.”

Next, Tottenham will take on Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United on Wednesday before entertaining Newcastle United on Sunday.