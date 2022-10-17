Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has emphasised the importance of the Whites squad giving their all for the team, insisting that in his experience such a mentality brings results.

Marsch’s team have had a tough time of late, losing their last two matches and not winning a game in the Premier League since August.

Leeds however have the distinctive mark of the way in which Marsch sets up his team, with some supporters crticising the manager for refusing to budge from his tactics.

It’s difficult to be patient as a manager, I want to win every game. I ask the lads to invest everything they have into our process & each other. My experience is that they will benefit massively from this mentality. We’re getting better, no doubt, & I back these men all the way! pic.twitter.com/hxZy0jzufY — Jesse Marsch (@jessemarsch) October 17, 2022

Marsch highlighted that it is difficult to be a manager and asked the players to invest everything of themselves in the process and the team.

The Leeds boss has found out in his experience that a mentality like that will yield results and also stressed that his team are getting better.

Taking to Twitter, Marsch wrote: “It’s difficult to be patient as a manager, I want to win every game.

“I ask the lads to invest everything they have into our process and each other.

“My experience is that they will benefit massively from this mentality.

“We’re getting better, no doubt, and I back these men all the way!”

Leeds next face Leicester City in midweek, a team with issues of their own, and will be looking to get back to winning ways against the 19th-placed Foxes.