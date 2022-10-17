Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has insisted that now is not the time to reveal whether he wanted Manchester United star Christian Eriksen to join in the summer.

Eriksen made his recovery from the incident at last summer’s European Championship by impressing for Brentford in the back half of the previous term.

The summer saw him linked with both Tottenham and Manchester United, along with a host of other clubs, but the Danish star ultimately went to Old Trafford.

Conte, who worked with Eriksen at Inter Milan, refused to speak about players from the opposing team, with Tottenham taking on Manchester United this week.

The Tottenham boss admitted that he would like to coach Eriksen again but stressed that with the game coming up, it is right now not the time to stir up speculation.

“Yeah, I don’t want to speak about players of other team”, Conte said in a press conference ahead of the game against Manchester United, when asked if he wanted Eriksen.

“For sure Christian is a player I enjoyed working with him and I would like to train him again, to have him in my squad but you know the transfer market is very difficult and he made a big choice to sign for United for three years of contract.

“For him I wish him the best for his family, apart from the game against us and for the rest of the season to be the best on the pitch.

“Now is not the time to say but for sure Christian was a player everyone wanted in their team.”

Eriksen is also a former Tottenham Hotspur player, making over 300 appearances and playing in a Champions League final for them in the 2018/19 season.