Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has confirmed that winger Dejan Kulusevski is a doubt for the game against Manchester United on Wednesday.

Kulusevski has missed Spurs’ last three Premier League fixtures, starting with the north London derby loss to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The Sweden international returned to the training pitch recently but appears set to miss out on the visit to the Red Devils.

Conte admitted that it was his star’s hamstring which gave him cause for concern while clarifying that Spurs are working to ensure the recovery is on track.

The 53-year-old added that it is essential that they manage his recovery so as to not make the situation worse.

Conte also noted that Kulusevski is one of Spurs’ important players and he would like to get the winger back in the squad as soon as is advisable.

“It’s the same injury [hamstring]”, Conte said in his pre-match press conference ahead of the game at Old Trafford.

“The medical department are working to recover him but at the same time there are situations that you have to go a bit slowly and not accelerate the process.

“Sometimes if you do that you worsen the situation.

“We hope to have him in the squad very soon.

“Deki is an important player for us.”

Kulusevski made nine appearances in all competitions for Spurs so far this season, scoring once and laying on three assists along the way.