Sao Paulo defender Luizao has an offer from West Ham United on his table, but is determined he will not quit the Brazilian club for free.

The talented defender is expected to soon make the leap to Europe and West Ham are leading the chase to capture him.

Luizao has an offer on the table from West Ham, according to Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte, which is deemed to be very good.

He is keen to play in the Premier League and as he is approaching the end of his deal at Sao Paulo can realise his dream.

The defender’s deal with Sao Paulo is due to run out on 31st January and he could have already signed a pre-contractual agreement with another club.

However, he is keen not to leave Sao Paulo for free, which he can now do as the Brazilian side missed a deadline to act, and wants the club to bring in a fee from his exit.

Sao Paulo will hold talks later this week to try to find common ground for Luizao to pen a new contract.

Luizao has been clear that if he is to move to West Ham then Sao Paulo will have to receive a fee; it is a condition of him agreeing to go.

The defender has been on the books at Sao Paulo since the age of 15 and is hugely attached to the club.