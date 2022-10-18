Pat Nevin feels that Leeds United have much more defensive intelligence in their game under Jesse Marsch than they had under Marcelo Bielsa.

Bielsa is a popular figure at Elland Road, not least because of the style of play he employed where attack was the main concern, but towards the end the same quality was suggested as the reason Leeds got into a relegation scrap.

Marsch took over from Bielsa and ensured Premier League survival and started this season in good form though it has been brought to a standstill due to recent results.

Nevin gave the example of Leeds’ last game against Arsenal as to what the Whites are doing right currently.

The Premier League legend thinks that under Bielsa, because it was all about committing bodies forward, there was no one left to help out in defence, but now the Leeds team are playing much more smartly.

Speaking on Off The Ball, Nevin said: “The full-back [Pascal] Struijk was up against [Bukayo] Saka and it was a mismatch, because Saka is just lighting quick against a guy who’s average pace.

“But the help that Struijk got when it was spotted that he had a problem, be it [Marc] Roca , be it [Tyler] Adams going over, it was really clever.

“Under Bielsa, because everyone’s going forward, there’s nobody left to help because everyone’s flown away.

“You don’t get that [now], it’s much better than that.

“So even though they are brave and they are sharp and they put players forward, it’s done intelligently, it’s done with a good thought in mind and they’ll be much, much harder [to play against].”

Bielsa’s style of playing was high intensity and in his last five games in charge of Leeds, the team let in 20 goals whereas since then the Whites have conceded more than three goals only two times.