Barry Ferguson has insisted that Rangers need to find a way to help Ryan Kent get out of his confidence issues as he believes there is still a very talented player in him.

Kent has struggled this season and has scored just once this season for the club as he continues to try to get some sort of form going on the pitch.

He is still a regular starter at Rangers, but Ferguson insisted that it is clear that he has no confidence at the moment, which is affecting his performance.

The Rangers legend stressed that Kent looks like a player who needs an arm around the shoulder and it is up to Giovanni van Bronckhorst and his staff to help the winger to get out of his issues.

He pointed out that a few years ago, the former Liverpool winger was a player in demand and is certain that there is still talent that Rangers need to find a way to harness and bring out again.

The former Rangers captain said on the Go Radio Football Show: “I see a player suffering in terms of confidence.

“I have been looking at him over a number of weeks and he looks to me as if he is a really deep boy and sometimes when you get players like that you need to go and get an arm around him and try and help him out.

“I still think there is a really good player in there but he is just suffering at this moment in time.

“It’s up to the club, the manager, the staff and the players to try and get him back to that form.

“Three years ago he was on absolute fire and you could see why teams were desperate to pay the £15m that was floated about.

“You don’t become a bad player overnight, I still think there is a lot of ability inside a player like Ryan Kent.

“He needs a bit of help, maybe bring him out of the firing line for a game or two, which maybe will help him in the long run.”

It remains to be seen whether Van Bronckhorst continues to select Kent in his starting eleven going forward.