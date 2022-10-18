Pat Nevin has insisted that if Aston Villa’s strikers were firing like their usual selves, the Villans would be in the top ten and insists Steven Gerrard deserves a lot longer in charge.

Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins only have one goal each in the Premier League to show this season, as they have struggled in front of the net.

By contrast, last season both Ings and Watkins had three goals in the same number of games they have played in this term.

Nevin has put out his belief that had Ings and Watkins been in their usual form, their goals would have ensured Aston Villa a place in the top half of the table currently.

The ex-top flight star concedes that Aston Villa have not been majestic but thinks there is a lot of talent in the squad and Gerrard should be given more time.

Speaking on Off The Ball, Nevin said: “I think that team, that I have watched this season, had the strikers been their normal selves, they would be easy top half.

“They have created so many chances in a lot of games, OK they have not been brilliant, you can now see a few signs of a lack of confidence.

“But there’s enough quality there, they play a really good style of football and I just think they have had a bit of a dodgy start, an iffy start.

“There’s a lot of teams that if I was a fan of I’d be more worried about than Villa and I think Steven Gerrad definitely deserves a lot longer.”

Aston Villa dominated parts of the game last weekend against Chelsea but their inability to put the ball in the back of the net haunted them as they lost 2-0.