Former top flight winger Pat Nevin has expressed his belief that teams are no longer afraid of Liverpool and are chasing them around the pitch as a result.

While the win over Manchester City was welcome relief for Liverpool, the season has still gone below expectations for the Merseyside outfit so far in the Premier League.

Liverpool’s defence have been criticised for being out of form, while injury problems have plagued the midfield department.

Nevin thinks that Liverpool are being harassed and targeted by teams this term in a way that would have been unthinkable last season.

The top flight legend thinks teams are doing that because they no longer have any fear of Liverpool and it has left the Reds shocked.

Speaking on Off The Ball, Nevin said: “Liverpool have been facing something that I think they have not faced for quite a while with some teams.

“They have been got at, they are absolutely being chased down and hassled and harried and tackled a lot more than when they were before.

“Whereas it was a wee bit easier last season or the season before to control games because people were scared to do that.”

Liverpool have continued to dominate possession even in games they have lost or drawn, but against Arsenal they suffered more shots on target than they themselves had, while facing Brighton, the Seagulls nearly had the same number as the Reds.