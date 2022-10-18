Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman believes that the EFL Trophy fixture against Liverpool’s Under-21 side will have to be treated as seriously as any League One game given the sound technical ability of the young Reds.

Stanley have managed to accumulate three points from the two group matches they have played, trailing leaders Salford City by two points and Rochdale by one.

They now take on Liverpool’s Under-21 side, who have lost both their games so far.

For Coleman, the match against the young Reds is as important as any other League One game given the quality of the players Liverpool bring to the plate.

The 60-year-old took time to warn his players that the players they will face would not be at Liverpool if they did not have good technical abilities.

Therefore, the anticipation will be for a tough game in the EFL Trophy this evening.

“It is a knock-out game and we have got to do everything we can to win the game”, Coleman told his club’s official website.

“We will treat this game like a league game.

“We have to be mindful of what Liverpool can do to us.

“They are youngsters but they will be keen.

“They wouldn’t be at Liverpool if they didn’t have very good technical ability so it won’t be an easy game.”

Accrington will be looking to pick up all three points tonight, while Liverpool’s youngsters will be keen to impress Jurgen Klopp.