Ipswich Town starlet Cameron Humphreys has admitted that there have been discussions at the club about him going on loan, but stressed that his concentration is fully on the Blues at this time.

Humphreys is a product of the Ipswich academy and made his debut for the Tractor Boys last season, making five appearances in total in the campaign.

He also appeared two times in League One last term, but has yet to make an appearance this time out, though he has played nearly every minute in Ipswich’s EFL Trophy campaign and got an assist against Northampton Town.

Humphreys has revealed that there have been chats about him going out on loan at Ipswich, but for the moment he is focused only on the Blues.

The young midfielder pointed to Elkan Baggott and Idris El Mizouni, on loan at Gillingham and Leyton Orient, respectively, for loans being good sometimes, but insists in his case he is trying to be the best he can for Ipswich and working on making his way into the first team.

“We did have chats about loans but it was never something we wanted to push for”, Humphreys was quoted as saying by Ipswich’s official site.

“I’ve been training with the squad since the first day of pre-season and I’ve felt like part of the group.

“Loans can be a good thing, like we’re seeing with Elkan Baggott and Idris El Mizouni for example who are both doing well at their respective clubs, but right now, my focus is on Ipswich.

“At the minute, my focus is on trying to do the best I can for Ipswich, forcing my way into the team and playing well when I get the chance, and to keep on improving and learning from the players around me.”

Humphreys will be hoping that staying on at Ipswich pays off for him this season and he gets to make more appearances this term than the last.