Fixture: Newcastle United vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

Newcastle United have named their team and substitutes to play Everton in a Premier League encounter at St James’ Park tonight.

The Magpies sit a lofty sixth in the league table heading into this evening’s matches and will start as favourites to see off Everton and claim all three points.

They were held to a 0-0 draw by Manchester United at the weekend, but prior to that had scored nine goals in just two games, winning both.

Eddie Howe is without star signing Alexander Isak, who will be out of action until after the World Cup.

Newcastle have Nick Pope in goal tonight, while at the back Howe selects Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman and Dan Burn.

Midfield sees Bruno Guimaraes start, along with Sean Longstaff and Joelinton. Further up the pitch, Miguel Almiron and Jacob Murphy support Callum Wilson.

If Howe needs to shake things up he has options on the bench, including Joe Willock and Chris Wood.

Newcastle United Team vs Everton

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Almiron, Murphy, Wilson

Substitutes: Karius, Lascelles, Shelvey, Lewis, Targett, Wood, Fraser, Willock, Anderson