Fixture: Liverpool vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has picked his starting eleven and substitutes to welcome West Ham United to Anfield in the Premier League this evening.

Klopp saw his side beat champions Manchester City at the weekend and hopes are high on Merseyside that it could spark a revival in the Reds’ fortunes.

Liverpool will know the advantage gained by three points against Manchester City would be squandered if they cannot beat West Ham tonight, but Diogo Jota added to the treatment table against the Citizens.

The last meeting between the two teams saw Liverpool run out 1-0 winners at Anfield.

Liverpool have Alisson in goal, while at the back Klopp picks Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas.

Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are in midfield, while Fabio Carvalho, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino support Darwin Nunez.

Klopp has options to call for on the bench if he wants to make changes this evening, including Curtis Jones and Fabinho.

Liverpool Team vs West Ham United

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Henderson, Thiago, Carvalho, Salah, Firmino, Nunez

Substitutes: Kelleher, Fabinho, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Robertson, Clark, Phillips