Fixture: Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has picked his starting eleven and substitutes for this evening’s Premier League meeting with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Spurs sit in third in the league standings, despite grumbles in some quarters over Conte’s style of play, and head into this evening’s game on the back of a three game winning run.

Spurs lost 3-2 on their last visit to Manchester United and have tasted defeat in all of the last three meetings between the two teams.

Conte was hoping to have Dejan Kulusevski back in the mix, but he is still absent. Richarlison has a calf injury, while Emerson Royal is suspended.

Hugo Lloris is in goal for Tottenham tonight, while as a back three Conte picks Cristian Romero, Eric Dier and Ben Davies. His wing-backs are Matt Doherty and Ivan Perisic.

Midfield sees Conte deploy Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, while Yves Bissouma also starts. Heung-Min Son supports Harry Kane up top.

Conte has options on the bench if needed, including Bryan Gil and Lucas Moura.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Manchester United

Lloris (c), Doherty, Romero, Dier, Davies, Perisic, Bentancur, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Forster, Spence, Tanganga, Sanchez, Lenglet, Sessegnon, Skipp, Gil, Lucas