Ipswich Town starlet Edwin Agbaje has revealed that Blues boss Kieran McKenna told him that he deserved his debut for all his patience and hard work.

Agbaje joined Ipswich from Shamrock Rovers in the summer of 2020 and was part of the Blues Under-18s’ run to the semi-finals of the 2020/21 FA Youth Cup, making four appearances while scoring two goals.

The 18-year-old right-back made his senior debut for Ipswich in their 1-0 defeat against Cambridge United on Tuesday in an EFL Trophy tie.

Agbaje admitted that playing for the senior side was a massive step up for him and stressed that he is planning to build upon the experience he gained from the Cambridge United game.

The right-back revealed that the Ipswich boss told him that he deserved his debut for all the hard work he had put in.

When asked about his debut, Agbaje was quoted as saying by the East Anglian Daily Times: “It’s definitely a step up but I expected that.”

“It’s different from Under 21s football or even training but you have to be ready for that.

“It’s a new experience and I planned to build my confidence as the game went on.

“I felt more calm with it and backed myself on the ball.

“The first five minutes were about being steady.

“The manager told me I deserved to be where I was and to work hard, sticking to what’s got me here.

“I took all that information in and tried to play the way I like to play, with my style.”

The 18-year-old has trained with the Ipswich senior squad on several occasions this season and will be looking to break into McKenna’s plans in the ongoing campaign.