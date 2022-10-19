Leeds United star Marc Roca has revealed that he and his team-mates are not under pressure before Thursday’s game against Leicester City.

The Whites began their 2022/23 campaign with seven points from the first three games but have managed only two points from their last six league matches.

Leeds are now currently sit in 15th place in the league table and just one point clear of the relegation zone.

Roca, who joined Leeds from Bayern Munich in the summer, has featured in all nine opening fixtures for the Whites this season and believes that Jesse Marsch’s side are on the right path.

The 25-year-old defensive midfielder has revealed that nobody in the squad is under pressure despite Leeds’ six match winless run and stressed that everyone is convinced that points are coming their way.

“When you know you are doing the right things, you trust in your team and you trust in what we are doing, then you don’t feel the pressure”, Roca told BBC Radio Leeds.

“We know that we have to win, that we want to win – and we know that we will achieve it.”

“The points are coming – we are 100% convinced.

“Obviously six games without a win means we are a little bit disappointed, but we have faith in what we are doing.

“I think it’s coming soon.”

Leeds will travel to Leicester to take on Brendan Rodgers men, who are currently bottom of the league table, and will be looking for all three points.