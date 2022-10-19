Fixture: Liverpool vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

David Moyes has picked his West Ham United outfit to lock horns with Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League tonight.

West Ham saw a run of four wins on the bounce ended at the weekend when they were held 1-1 away at Southampton and Moyes will want a return to winning ways today.

However, West Ham have not won at Anfield since August 2015 and have been beaten on each of their last five visits.

Moyes continues to be without Nayef Aguerd and Maxwel Cornet.

Lukasz Fabianski is in goal for West Ham tonight, while in defence Moyes selects Ben Johnson, Kurt Zouma, Thilo Kehrer and Aaron Cresswell.

Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek will look to control the game from midfield, while Pablo Fornals and Flynn Downes are also selected. Jarrod Bowen and Gianluca Scamacca both start.

Moyes can look to his bench if he needs to shake things up and his options include Michail Antonio and Manuel Lanzini.

West Ham United Team vs Liverpool

Fabianski, Johnson, Zouma, Kehrer, Cresswell, Fornals, Rice, Soucek, Downes, Scamacca, Bowen

Substitutes: Areola, Emerson, Coufal, Coventry, Lanzini, Antonio, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Randolph