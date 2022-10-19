The Ghana national team have given up on persuading Arsenal star Eddie Nketiah to declare for them ahead of the World Cup, according to GHANAsoccernet.com.

Nketiah has played more than 30 times for England’s youth sides, including scoring 16 goals in 17 outings for the Under-21s, but is eligible to play for Ghana.

With the World Cup looming on the horizon, Ghana want to strengthen their squad as much as they can and Nketiah was one of their targets.

The Football Association of Ghana were trying their utmost to convince the Arsenal striker to declare for them ahead of the World Cup.

However, the African nation have now given up their efforts to convince the Arsenal man to join them before the World Cup.

The reason for their withdrawal is that Nketiah himself is reluctant to declare for Ghana and has not communicated to them any encouragement for a declaration.

Nketiah has never played for the England senior side and therefore his chances of now going to the World Cup are unlikely.

The Arsenal star has not been too busy since the season started either as he has exclusively been used for second-half cameos in the Premier League so far, mostly playing less than 15 minutes.