Fixture: Newcastle United vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

Everton have officially confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to go up against Newcastle United in the Premier League tonight.

The Toffees travel to St James’ Park having had their progress checked by back to back defeats against Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Frank Lampard will want his men to get back on track this evening, but will be aware Newcastle have yet to be beaten at St James’ Park this season.

Everton still have a host of injury issues, including Yerry Mina, but are able to welcome back Anthony Gordon following a suspension and he starts.

Jordan Pickford is in goal for Everton tonight, while Seamus Coleman, James Tarkowski, Conor Coady and Vitaliy Mykolenko are at the back.

A midfield of Alex Iwobi, Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gueye is picked, while Demarai Gray and Gordon support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Lampard can shake things up with his substitutes if needed and could turn to Neal Maupay and Tom Davies.

Everton Team vs Newcastle United

Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko, Iwobi, Onana, Gueye, Gray, Gordon, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Begovic, Holgate, Keane, McNeil, Doucoure, Maupay, Davies, Vinagre, Garner