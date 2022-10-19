West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski believes there will never be an ideal time to visit Anfield to face Liverpool.

The Hammers will face Jurgen Klopp’s side, who are in an unfamiliar position of late, currently situated in eighth place in the Premier League table after nine games played, tonight.

Only two points separate West Ham from the Reds at present, though David Moyes’ side have played a game more than their next opponents.

Fabianski has stressed that for a visiting player there will never be a good time to play at Anfield.

The Poland international, now 37, paid tribute to Liverpool’s achievements in the past few seasons under the German tactician.

Fabianski noted that playing the Reds at their home is a massive challenge given their obvious quality and the atmosphere but pointed to the last few meetings between the two sides to say that West Ham can compete with their illustrious rivals.

“As a player, you never really think there is an ideal or a not ideal time to play an opponent”, Fabianski told West Ham’s official website.

“That’s the fixture you have to play, and when you look at their players and where they’ve been in the last few seasons, you always have a huge respect for them as a team and as a football club.

“You know it’s going to be tough playing at Anfield and for us it’s a great fixture, a great challenge.

“We want to be a very competitive team and when you look at the recent games we’ve played against them we always have been.

“We managed to get some good results as well, so I hope we will perform well and give them a good game.”

Liverpool come into the fixture on the back of a slender win over defending champions Manchester City and recorded a thumping win at Ibrox against Rangers prior to that.