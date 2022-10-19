Former Leeds United defender Tony Dorigo is of the view that the Whites’ frontman Patrick Bamford brings different elements to Jesse Marsch’s side even when he is not scoring goals.

The 29-year-old striker has featured seven times for Leeds this season but has yet to get himself on the scoresheet.

Leeds’ encounter against Arsenal last Sunday ended 1-0 in the Gunners’ favour when Bamford came in as a second-half substitute but was unable to score after being awarded a penalty in the 64th minute.

Dorigo is of the opinion that Bamford, despite missing the penalty in the game against Arsenal, impacted the game in a positive way in Leeds’ favour after coming on as a substitute.

The Leeds legend believes that the striker adds a unique element to the Whites’ team even if he is not contributing with goals and is optimistic that Bamford will find the back of the net soon.

“Bamford is incredible when he’s in a hot streak and even if he’s not, he offers something to the team that no one else does, so he changed the game”, Dorigo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“We are just desperate for him to score and he was really positive, grabbing the ball for the penalty and even the second one, after missing the first.

“He’s long in the tooth, though, he understands that it will turn because he’s getting in the right positions and getting chances.

“It would defy the law of probability if we and he play like that and don’t start scoring.

“ At some point it will turn.”

Bamford has not scored since last December in the Premier League and will be eager to find himself on the scoresheet against Leicester City on Thursday.