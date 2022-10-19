West Brom are closing in on making an announcement over the appointment of a new manager, according to the BBC.

It has been over a week since West Brom sacked Steve Bruce and they are yet to finalise the appointment of his replacement.

The Baggies lost at home to Bristol City at home on Tuesday night and that has accelerated their efforts to bring in a new boss.

West Brom CEO Ron Gourlay has been keen to carry out an exhaustive process and the club have spoken to more than ten candidates.

But it has been claimed that they are close to finalising the arrival of a new manager at the moment.

More talks were carried out between West Brom and their preferred targets on Wednesday as part of the process.

The Baggies are now closing in on identifying their new manager and making an announcement in the coming days.

West Brom are 20th in the league table and just a point above the team inside the relegation zone in the Championship.

With a trip to Millwall scheduled for the weekend, the club are desperate to bring in a new manager as soon as possible.