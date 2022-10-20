Mauricio Pochettino does not appear to be enthusiastic about the prospect of taking over at Aston Villa, according to talkSPORT.

Steven Gerrard is clinging onto his job at Villa Park, but could soon lose it after a 3-0 drubbing away at Fulham on Thursday night piled on further pressure.

Thoughts are increasing turning towards who could replace Gerrard as the club and former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain boss Pochettino interests Aston Villa.

However, it is claimed that the feeling is that Pochettino is not enthusiastic about taking charge.

Having regularly managed in the Champions League, Pochettino is believed to be holding out for a bigger job than the Aston Villa post.

Villa also admire Brentford manager Thomas Frank, who is close to sporting director Johan Lange.

However, Frank is happy at Brentford and could prove to be difficult to tempt to Villa Park.

Aston Villa are only outside the drop zone in the Premier League on goal difference and next play Frank’s Brentford on Sunday.