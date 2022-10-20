Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson thinks the Whites have a big problem with performing consistently after they lost 2-0 away at Leicester City.

Leeds headed to the King Power Stadium without a win since August, but on the back of a positive display against Arsenal at the weekend which inspired hope.

They were poor at Leicester though and conceded through a Robin Koch own goal and a Harvey Barnes strike in the first half to go down to defeat.

Whites supporters were unhappy approaching the final whistle and also questioned manager Jesse Marsch’s substitutions.

Robinson thinks that Leeds can play well in patches, but lack consistency and did not play as a team at the King Power Stadium.

“I thought they were poor tonight in all honesty”, Robinson said post match on Prime Video.

“I saw the way they played against Arsenal and there was a lot of hope there in the performance.

“That has been their problem all season, they can play well in fits and starts; the consistency and the regularity of the performance isn’t there.

“They pressed disjointedly, they didn’t play as a team, they left gaps at the back, they conceded chances and they didn’t offer a lot.”

Leeds now face a crunch clash at Elland Road against Fulham, who thrashed Aston Villa 3-0 at Craven Cottage on Thursday evening.