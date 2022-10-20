Derby County star Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has dismissed considerations of away records as the Rams head to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town on Friday.

The Rams were winless in their first four away matches of the season, but since then they have won two on the bounce.

Derby come into the game against Ipswich having swept away Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium last weekend and they will be looking to keep the run going at Portman Road.

Mendez-Laing however has admitted he does not pay much mind to things like away form, as he believes at the end of the day it is eleven men for each side facing each other and doing their best.

The Derby attacker does think the fans at home help the team, but stressed that the Rams’ fans ensure the support is felt at away games as well.

“I don’t really look into all that stuff”, Mendez-Laing said to RamsTV when asked about Derby’s away record.

“It’s a pitch with eleven against eleven and you’ve got a job to do, so you go and do it whether that’s away or at home.

“The home advantage with fans always helps but our away following is unbelievable as well.”

Ipswich lost last weekend against Lincoln City at Portman Road, but before that had won three straight at home and they will be looking to regain that form when Derby visit.