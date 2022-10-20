Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch does not want his players to feel the additional pressure of their league position and believes that they are close to turning things around.

After a positive start to their league campaign, the Whites have struggled to sustain their form and are winless in their last six league matches.

Leeds put up a good performance against league leader Arsenal in their last match, but went down to defeat as their search for a first three-point haul since August continued.

Now ahead of their tenth league match of the season against fellow strugglers Leicester City, Marsch insists that he does not want his players to feel that extra pressure of their league standing.

“Obviously there is always pressure”, Marsch said at a press conference.

“There’s a lot of attention on this club and this league and we know the responsibility that we have.

“I don’t want the players to feel extra pressure, it’s more about continued belief, be a little bit smarter and be a little bit clearer.”

The 48-year-old is of the opinion that his side are close to turning the tide in their favour.

“I believe we are really close.”

If Leeds fail to beat a struggling Leicester this evening then there will be further questions asked over whether the Whites may again be in for a relegation battle this season.