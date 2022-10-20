Nunez joined Liverpool from Benfica this summer for a potentially club-record fee after impressing against the Reds in last season’s Champions League.
The 23-year-old is still yet to properly settle into his current environment, but did his confidence a world of good by netting the decisive goal against the Hammers, assisted by Tsimikas.
Tsimikas was effusive in his praise for the Uruguay international, terming him a goal machine who is always looking to score and is capable of netting goals left, right and centre.
The defender added that Nunez is a very important player for Liverpool and he hopes to see the centre-forward flourish at Anfield.
“He is always there. He can score with the left, with the right [and] with the head – he’s a goal machine”, Tsimikas said to Liverpoolfc.com.
“He needs confidence, [which] is coming [and] I hope for him all the best [to] score more and more goals to help the team to give us more wins because for us he is a very, very important player.”
Liverpool climbed to seventh in the league table after ten games with the win, now lying two points behind sixth-placed Newcastle United and four points off the Champions League places.