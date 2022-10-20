Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers feels that there is a lot to like about Jesse Marsch’s new-look Leeds United team, with the players fitting the manager’s philosophy well.

An under-pressure Leicester side are set to take on the Whites in a league match at the King Power tonight.

Marsch’s side are in need of points themselves after having failed to win any of their last five league matches, though that has not prevented Rodgers from praising the way the Whites have been playing.

The former Liverpool boss believes that the players Leeds have brought in over the summer, along with those they already had, have fit into Marsch’s philosophy.

Rodgers, therefore, expects the game to be a tough one given the kind of intensity Leeds bring to the plate.

“Jesse came in towards the end of last season and kept them up”, Rodgers said at a press conference.

“They’ve changed half the team and there’s a lot to like about them.

“The players fit how Jesse wants to play.

“They play with intensity and make it difficult for you.

“They will be a dangerous opponent.”

Just four points separate the two sides at present, with the Foxes placed deep inside the relegation zone while Leeds United find themselves 16th in the table.