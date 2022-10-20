Ipswich Town star Kayden Jackson has admitted that training sessions under Kieran McKenna are so gruelling, that playing in games is preferable to them.

McKenna has Ipswich flying high in League One, currently in the automatic promotion places, and it is a marked difference to last season when they were struggling to reach the top ten.

The Ipswich team under McKenna have also been renowned for their attacking and high intensity play, something which starts from training.

Jackson enjoys playing in a game more than a training session under McKenna, explaining that the former is less physically straining.

The Ipswich star hopes that the training sessions lead to a positive result against Derby County later in the week.

Speaking to Ipswich’s official site, Jackson said: “You would probably rather a game than a training session to be honest.

“If we’re going into games thinking that this is physically going to be easier than a training session, we’re at it during the week, that’s the kind of environment we have got here.

“That’s how hard training is.

“It’s a good run out, good set of 45 minutes and hopefully build on that Friday.”

McKenna will be hoping to reap the benefits of a fit squad as the lengthy season runs its course and the games come thick and fast.