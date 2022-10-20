Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch is of the opinion that the Whites have put in solid performances and are growing despite no wins in almost two months.

The Whites are currently on a six-match winless run and have managed only two points from those six games.

Leeds won their last game in the Premier League on 21st August at Elland Road against Chelsea, where they came out with a 3-0 victory over the London outfit.

Marsch is of the view that despite his side’s two-month winless run, the Whites have performed well and progressed.

The Leeds boss stressed the need to keep improving despite the results and emphasised that he does not want a repetition of the Arsenal game, which he feels that his side should have got points out of.

“The important thing is how to just continue to build and we don’t want a performance like Arsenal where we played well but got nothing to be enough”, Marsch said at a press conference.

“Our last win was a couple of months ago but it doesn’t feel like that.

“I feel like we have been solid and growing, it’s just how unforgiving this league is.

“I feel we are doing a lot of things right.”

Tonight, Marsch will take his side to lock horns with Brendan Rodgers Leicester City, who have only out of their ten league games.