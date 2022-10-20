Gabriel Agbonlahor has insisted Tottenham Hotspur have become flat-track bullies this season and are getting found out against the top teams in the league.

Manchester United dominated from the first minute to the last as they beat Tottenham 2-0 at Old Trafford on Wednesday night in the Premier League.

Hugo Lloris needed to be in top form to keep the final scoreline respectable as Manchester United played Spurs off the park in the north west of England.

Agbonlahor stressed that Spurs are flat-track bullies and have only beaten teams this season they were always expected to win against.

He insisted that whenever they have come up against one of the better teams in the league, Antonio Conte’s side have been found wanting and have been more or less outplayed by those sides.

The former top flight star believes Tottenham’s upcoming games against Newcastle and Liverpool will reveal something about their quality.

Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT: “Spurs, for me, are flat track bullies.

“They got battered by Chelsea, but sneaked a point, they got battered by Arsenal and they got battered by Manchester United last night.

“In their next three games, they have got Liverpool and Newcastle, and so these two games will show what Spurs are about.

“It is okay beating the teams that Spurs are meant to beat, but when they play anyone decent, they get battered.”

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte will be hoping to see his side raise their game against top four rivals soon.