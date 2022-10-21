Former Chelsea assistant and player Jody Morris is one of the candidates who has met with the West Brom hierarchy to fill the vacant manager’s post at the Hawthorns, according to talkSPORT.

Morris, who last served as assistant manager at Chelsea under returning club legend Frank Lampard between July 2019 and January 2021, is currently without a club.

West Brom have spoken to a number of candidates of late and it has emerged that Morris is one of them, with talks being held between the two parties.

The 43-year-old tactician feels that he would be a perfect fit for the Baggies, but a decision is yet to be made.

Steve Bruce was sacked after a run of form that saw the Baggies positioned in one of the relegation spots in the Championship table this season, with a return to the Premier League their target.

Richard Beale has been put in charge of the team in the interim period as the West Brom hierarchy continue their search for Bruce’s permanent successor.

Morris has a long association with Chelsea, which started as a player and then ultimately progressed into the dugout as he served as assistant boss.

The former midfielder is keen to return to the game, but it remains to be seen where West Brom will go as they search for a new manager.