Simon Walton has insisted that Leeds United’s positive performances against the bigger sides will not define their season and they need to start picking up points against teams around them in the league table.

Leeds are on a run of seven games without a win and have lost their last three on the bounce to leave them 16th in the league table.

Only goal difference is separating Leeds from teams in the relegation zone and the Whites are now desperate to find their first win since 21st of August.

Leeds were lauded for their performance in their 1-0 defeat against Arsenal last weekend but were shambolic as they lost 2-0 at Leicester on Thursday night.

Walton stressed that good performances against top teams mean nothing as they are not gaining any points for Leeds.

The former Leeds star stressed that the Whites need to start picking up points against teams around them in the league table in order to get themselves out of their current rut.

The former White said on BBC Radio Leeds: “Arsenal and Chelsea aren’t going to be the games that will define us.

“These are the games – Fulham, Crystal Palace away, Southampton, where we threw it away – they are the games that are going to define us.

“They are the games that we need to start winning and picking points to get to that next level.

“It was positive on Sunday but you don’t get points for performance, you get points for scoring goals and keeping it out of your net.”

Leeds are in desperate need of three points ahead of Fulham visiting Elland Road on Sunday.