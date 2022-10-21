Former Leeds United star Simon Walton has admitted that Junior Firpo has shown no signs of improvement since he joined the club.

Leeds signed Firpo from Barcelona in the summer of 2021, but injuries have meant that he has only made 29 appearances for the club.

He has been recovering from a knee injury, but was drafted into the starting eleven in their 2-0 defeat at Leicester City on Thursday night.

The full-back looked poor and looked uncomfortable throughout as Leeds suffered their third defeat on the trot to pile the pressure on American boss Jesse Marsch.

Walton stressed that Firpo is still making the same mistakes that he was committing when he first joined the club last year.

The former Leeds star is hopeful that he will improve but conceded that he has shown no signs of that happening in his performances.

Walton said on BBC Radio Leeds: “He is making the same mistakes that he has made since the day he came in.

“He is dribbling inside, he is losing the ball in poor areas, then making rash challenges and silly decisions.

“We are all keeping everything crossed that once he does get by, he is the player we all hoped that he would be.

“But he has shown no signs of that at the minute.”

It remains to be seen whether Firpo keeps his place in the team when Leeds host Fulham at Elland Road on Sunday, in what is now a key clash.