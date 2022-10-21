Sporting Lisbon coach Ruben Amorim has revealed that the Portuguese club will be without their skipper Sebastian Coates for the game against Tottenham Hotspur next week.

Coates played the full 90 minutes in Sporting Lisbon’s defeat at the hands of Tottenham last month and he has ten further appearances for the Portuguese side to his name this season.

Tottenham can secure qualification to the last 16 of the Champions League with a win over Amorim’s side next week and the Portuguese are set to be without their captain, in a bitter blow.

Amorim revealed that Coates will miss both Sporting Lisbon’s league game against Casa Pia this weekend as well as the Tottenham match.

The Sporting Lisbon boss revealed that they will try to get him back for the league game against Arouca next weekend, but he will be missing against Tottenham.

“As for the injured, everything remains the same”, Amorim said in a press conference ahead of the game against Casa Pia.

“[Luis] Neto is still in treatment, Coates is out of the game and should also miss the game against Tottenham, but we will try to recover him for the game with Arouca.”

Tottenham suffered a 2-0 defeat in their earlier group stage game against Sporting Lisbon and will be looking to turn the tables back in north London.