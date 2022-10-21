Former Leeds United midfielder Simon Walton has conceded that he has been left baffled by some of Jesse Marsch’s selections and does not understand why Luke Ayling is not getting a game.

Leeds succumbed to their third defeat in a row on Thursday night when they lost to relegation battlers Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

The Whites are without a win in seven games and have lost of four of those fixtures during a dreadful run, which has now piled pressure on Marsch.

Questions marks are now being raised about Marsch’s future and Walton admitted that he has been surprised by some of the selection decisions the Leeds manager has made.

He still does not understand why Ayling is not getting a look in despite returning from injury at the start of the month and was left shocked that Liam Cooper was dropped in favour of the inconsistent Diego Llorente.

Walton said on BBC Radio Leeds after the match: “Luke Ayling is still not being given a sniff. Whether he’s struggling with his injury or not I’m not sure.

“But I find some of the selections baffling, particularly when you drop your captain for no reason, and for a player who underperformed massively in Diego Llorente.

“None of the changes worked at all and as a manager, you are paid to make those decisions.”

Marsch has a few things to ponder about ahead of his Leeds side taking on Fulham at Elland Road on Sunday, a game which could now be influential on the hearts and minds of some Whites supporters.