Sheffield Wednesday attacking midfielder Josh Windass has declared that the only target he has set for himself for the moment is to seal promotion to the Championship with the Owls.

Windass has entered the final year of his current contract with Darren Moore’s side and it is uncertain whether his stay in Hillsborough will be extended.

The 28-year-old has taken on multiple roles this season for the Owls, playing in his preferred attacking midfield role as well as leading the line and playing out on both wings.

Windass wants to achieve promotion to the Championship with his current side and considers everything else secondary to that aim.

The attacking midfielder believes that should he do his talking out on the pitch, the expiring contract will cease to be an issue.

According to the 28-year-old, all he is focused on is to get the team from Yorkshire promoted to the Championship by the end of the current campaign, their second successive season in League One following relegation in 2021.

“I have not really thought about it. I want to try and get promoted”, Windass said in the press conference before the clash with Lincoln City.

“If the club come to me, it is what it is.

“I want to play games because last year I missed a lot of football.

“I’m so fit this year. I just want to get this team promoted.

“I have to deal with my performances and what I do best and contracts won’t be an issue.”

Windass has played 14 games in the Championship for the Owls so far this season, recording four goals and four assists.