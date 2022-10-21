Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has expressed his delight at the improvements he has seen from Sean Longstaff and admitted that he has loved working with the midfielder.

Longstaff seemed to be on his way out of Newcastle last season as his contract was expiring, but he managed to convince Howe to offer him a new deal at the end of the campaign.

The midfielder has become a certain starter at Newcastle this season and Howe admitted that he has enjoyed working with a player who understands the club as a boyhood fan.

The Newcastle boss lauded his character and believes he has improved all facets of his game, including being a creative presence outside the opposition box.

Howe said in a press conference when asked about Longstaff: “I’m really pleased with Sean.

“A lovely lad, a good character who is Newcastle through and through.

“I’ve loved working with him. He’s improved a lot, in and out of possession. I love him athletically.

“He also has a creative eye around the box.”

Longstaff, who signed a new three-year contract in the summer, has started seven of Newcastle’s eleven Premier League games this season.

He is likely to be in the team when Newcastle travel to north London to take on Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.