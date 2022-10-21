Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore wants young central midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to become more effective in the final third and take the game by the scruff of the neck.

Dele-Bashiru, 21, has entered the final year of his current contract with the Yorkshire side and it remains to be seen if he continues to be at Hillsborough beyond the summer.

The young midfielder, alongside Josh Windass, is the Owls’ top-scorer in all competitions this season with four goals, but Moore believes he can up his output.

Moore admitted to seeing a different dynamic in the midfielder’s play this campaign, knowing that he has goals and assists in his locker.

The Owls’ tactician insisted that the 21-year-old needs to be more aggressive in his play and also refine his mindset so as not to be satisfied with just one goal contribution in any given game.

Moore also stressed the need for Dele-Bashiru to be more effective in the final third and contribute more to the game.

“We’ve spoken about him being more effective in three-quarters of the pitch and in the opposition area, being more aggressive in his play, getting these goals and assists”, Moore said in his press conference ahead of the Lincoln City clash.

“I think we’ve seen a different dynamic to him this season because he’s got that in his locker. Getting in the box more, and contributing, really.

“We spoke about when he scored the goal against Cheltenham, fantastic goal and there’s another clip of him where we’re crossing the ball into the box and he’s walking out the other way, Lee Gregory’s in the box and he’s going the other way.

“I said to him, ‘You scored one goal, do you not want two?’ He said, ‘Yeah’. I showed him the clip.

“So, things like that, his endeavour and his mindset, even if he did get a goal or an assist, to go and get another one and another one, to stamp his authority on the game and contribute a lot more to the game.”

Dele-Bashiru has eleven appearances to his name in all competitions for the Owls so far this campaign, scoring four goals and laying on two assists.