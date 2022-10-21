Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has admitted that Newcastle United are going to emerge as a power in the future due to their capacity to spend big money.

Newcastle have made a positive start to the season following another window of big spending and are sitting in sixth in the Premier League table.

The Magpies’ majority owners are the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia and they potentially are the richest club in the world.

Jurgen Klopp picked them out as one of the three clubs in Europe who have no ceiling in terms of capacity to spend in the transfer market and Conte stressed that makes them a threat.

The Tottenham boss stressed that it will take time, but he is certain that Newcastle are going to become a big club just through the power of spending big money to bring in players in the future.

Conte said in a press conference: “You can see you have to consider Newcastle for the future as a dangerous team, for the title and to win trophies.

“They have had the potential to go into the market and to become one of the best teams in England.

“For this reason many clubs have to pay great attention because in my opinion I see Newcastle in the future being really dangerous.”

Eddie Howe has been insistent that Newcastle’s current position is not just down to spending and that they will have to deal with the restrictions of financial fair play rules.