Sheffield Wednesday starlet Pierce Charles has signed a contract with the Owls that runs for the next three years, according to Yorkshire Live.

Charles joined Sheffield Wednesday last summer from the academy of Premier League champions Manchester City.

He had been on an academy scholarship but it was the wish of the club to tie the young goalkeeper down to a contract.

The club and the 17 year-old finally reached agreement and the announcement was made last week that Charles had signed a contract with Sheffield Wednesday.

The duration of the deal was not disclosed but it has now become known that the goalkeeper has signed on with Sheffield Wednesday for three years.

Upon signing the deal, Charles revealed that he felt like all the hard work he had done had led to the contract and looked ahead to his time at Hillsborough.

Apart from his academy duties, Charles has trained with the first team and was part of the club’s pre-season camp in Portugal.

He also has appearances for Northern Ireland Under-17s and Under-19s and joined a senior camp with his country as well recently.