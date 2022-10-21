Former Leeds United star Simon Walton has stressed that Jesse Marsch needs a win against Fulham at home on Sunday to release some of the growing pressure on him.

Leeds are without a win in seven games in the Premier League and have lost their last three on the trot, including a 2-0 defeat to Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Thursday night.

The Whites are now sitting 16th in the league table and are only separated by goal difference from the teams in the relegation zone.

Without a league win since 21st August, Marsch is now feeling the hit as Leeds manager and Walton admitted that the American needs his team to turn up and beat Fulham at home on Sunday.

He does not believe that a poor result could lead to Marsch’s sacking but indicated that the Elland Road crowd could turn against the manager if things fail to go Leeds’ way at home this weekend.

Walton said on BBC Radio Leeds: “He’s got to win on Sunday, no doubt about it.

“I’m not saying he’s going to lose his job if they don’t.

“But my word, he’s got to win on Sunday.

“Because that could be a hostile environment, to say the least.”

Fulham are coming into the game on the back of a 3-0 defeat against Aston Villa, which eventually cost Steven Gerrard’s job on Thursday night.