Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has dismissed the statistic that Spurs have conceded the third-most shots in the Premier League this season.

Under Conte, Tottenham have been criticised by some for their style of play, heavily dependent on counter-attacks and prepared to absorb pressure.

Tottenham are in the top three for shots conceded this season in the Premier League and in their last game against Manchester United, the Red Devils had three times their number of attempts.

Conte however is not paying much mind to the statistic, arguing that most of the shots conceded by his team are speculative efforts from outside the box.

Instead, Conte thinks it is important for his team to get better when they are on the back foot and prepare for the game against Newcastle United this weekend.

“No, honestly no”, Conte said in a press conference ahead of the game against Newcastle United when asked if it bothers him that his team have conceded the third-most shots.

“We’ve conceded many shots but mostly out of the box.

“You have to do better in every situation, but in the game I think we tried to put a lot of pressure on United, high pressure, but you know in this type of game you have to be prepared, also to suffer.

“Maybe we can manage better the situation in which we were suffering.

“We continued to suffer and couldn’t find the best solution.

“This was the past and now it is the present and another difficult game against Newcastle.”

While Tottenham may be in the top three for most shots conceded, they are also in the top five for attempts themselves.