Everton boss Frank Lampard has admitted that three defeats on the trot for the Toffees have been a reality check for his side in terms of where they find themselves.

Following a run of six games without a defeat, Everton have lost their last three on the bounce and are now precariously close to the relegation zone in the Premier League.

Only a point separates Everton, 15th, from teams in the drop zone and Lampard is again under pressure to get a positive result as soon as possible.

The Everton boss stressed that it would have been wrong to think that his side would not encounter such a run during a long league campaign given where they are as a team.

He admitted that the three defeats, against Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, have been a reality check and Everton are probably where they deserve to be given the quality they have in their squad.

Lampard stressed that in those three games they realised the gap they will have to breach to climb up the Premier League table.

The Everton manager said in a press conference: “Defeats always change things and this is football so it would be naïve to think that you go through a season in our position without periods like this.

“Clearly it was a tough run of games on paper against teams who are ahead of us in where they are at and recruiting constantly.

“Where we are at is probably the reality of where we are at generally.

“The reality is that we could have done better in those games.

“We approached all those games in a good way to an extent.

“Maybe that is the difference in the gap we have to work to aspire to.”

Everton will look to arrest their poor run with a result when they host Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on Saturday.